‘Jacob’s Kit’ bill in front of SC legislature

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Parkland High School shooting left 17 people dead and many questions about the ability to protect kids if a shooter is on campus.

But one local firefighter has created a kit to help save a life when tragedy happens.

Now Daniel Byrne and Jacob’s Kit are going to the statehouse — and potentially statewide.

“There’s no way to say any of the children shot down in Parkland would have survived, it’s too early to say that,” said Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Department. “But at least there was a chance or the resources were on site that if someone could have been saved, they would have been saved.”

That’s why Daniel Byrne created Jacob’s Kit.

“Teaching civilians how to stop the bleed and give them the resources, such as the tourniquet to do so, that will save more lives than simply waiting on 911,” he explained.

The kit is named for Jacob Hall, who suffered deadly gunshot wounds in the Townville, South Carolina school shooting.

“One teacher (who was taught about the kits) told me she could deal with the fear of knowing there was a shooter in school, she wouldn’t be able to deal with watching her student bleed out and not be able to do anything,” explained Byrne.

It includes a tourniquet, a wound patch, a few simple things which could make the difference between life and death.

“It doesn’t have to be for shootings it could be for a bad accident on the playground, a bad car accident in the parking lot,” said Byrne. “Whenever a child or an adult or a staff member suffers a critical injury, that they have the resources or tools on scene to deliver aid.”

South Carolina representative Jeff Bradley heard Byrne’s words, saw the kits and then created a bill to get them placed not just in the Burton area — but statewide.

“I saw a human being that was trying to do something really cool and extraordinary and all I wanted to do was help facilitate that,” said Bradley. “What I try to do is I support them. Anytime I can find someone who has the initiative to do something like that, I want to stand behind them as a cheerleader and pat them on the back and go I will help you do whatever you need to do to accomplish what you need to accomplish with this.”

The kits are in front of the legislature’s Education Committee right now where funding seems to be the biggest question.

But Representative Bradley tells News 3 he got a call from a trauma manager in the Upstate who could potentially fund $1.3 million worth of kits.

That’s about half whats needed to fill the statewide total.

Bradley says that a great start, and a great help to fund a bill that is badly needed. He believes more can be done by private donations.

The bill would have to pass the committee, sub-committee and the full House and Senate before becoming law.

Until then, if you’d like Jacob’s Kits installed at your child’s school and have money available to apply for the kits, just email safetyed@burtonfire.org. Each one costs about $40.