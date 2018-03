STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — An individual has been charged with making Terroristic Threats to Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus.

University officials say the Office of Public Safety received notice of a possible threat that would occur on Thursday, March 1.

Public Safety investigated and the threat was determined not to be credible.

The suspect was arrested and charged on Feb. 28. They have not been identified.

