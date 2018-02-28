Georgia mom loses necklace with daughter’s ashes at Disney marathon

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia mother is desperate to find a special necklace she lost while running a half-marathon at Walt Disney World. It contained the ashes of her 17-year-old daughter, who died in a car crash before she could run this year’s race with her mom.

Chasity Foster says, “Something did happen to her, and then to lose this is like something happening all over to lose her again.”

Foster says she’s desperate to find her daughter, Shaylin’s ashes.

She ran the Princess half-marathon over the weekend at Disney World in honor of her daughter — who was killed in a car crash in January at age 17. It was a race Shaylin and Chasity had run together for the past two years.

“She never had an unkind word word for anyone. She lit up a room when she walked in.”

During the race, Chasity wore replica necklace of the one Shaylin’s father gave to her for her 16th birthday. Shaylin’s ashes were inside.

And it was a way for Shaylin to run the race with her mother, even though she wasn’t physically there.

“A very short distance later, it was gone and it’s like losing her all over again.”

Sometime during the race, the necklace either broke off or slipped off Chastity’s neck. It’s a painful reminder of the loss of the Grovetown High School senior who was bound for Georgia Southern next fall.

“I don’t think I have touched as many lives she has in 17 years.”

But there is hope for Chasity that the necklace will be found and returned to her.

A team from Disney is helping her search for it. And she hopes that by sharing her story, someone who may have picked it up will return it to her.

“They have a team out there looking right now, and searching to see if they can find it.”

Shaylin’s father also honored his daughter at the race. He put on the princess dress that she was going to wear.