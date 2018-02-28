Florida nudist community upset postal carrier won’t deliver inside their gates

(WFLA) — Nudists who live at Eden RV Resort and City Retreat in Hudson, Forida say they are being discriminated against by the U.S. Postal Service.

“It offends me that she does not do her job because if she can’t do her job, then she shouldn’t be having this job,” says Eileen Hudak, who has lived at the resort for 10 years and calls it a “family resort.”

Residents say the regular mail carrier has no problem entering the park, and they receive packages from FedEx and other carriers, but when one female mail carrier fills in – and she does so on a regular basis – they don’t receive packages.

The park has mailboxes outside its gate, but if boxes don’t fit, residents want them delivered either to their residence or the office at the park.

“She marks it undeliverable, whether it fits in the box or it doesn’t, so we don’t get the mail that day,” Hudak says. “And sometimes the mail is important. Like with our neighbor, medication sometimes. You can’t wait until Monday or Tuesday to go get it.”

