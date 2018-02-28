Delta tax cut stripped from bill after NRA feud

ATLANTA (AP) – A proposed jet fuel tax break that had been in Georgia Republicans’ crosshairs ever since Delta Air Lines severed ties with the National Rifle Association has been stripped from a larger tax-cut package.

By a non-unanimous voice vote, the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday passed a sweeping tax cut proposal that no longer includes a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel.

The decision comes two days after Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle tweeted that he would “kill” any tax legislation benefiting Delta unless the airline restores its business partnership with the NRA.

The measure awaits Senate debate.

The bill had passed the House last week with the jet fuel exemption included. If the amended measure passes the Senate, the jet fuel proposal could still be added back in a conference committee.