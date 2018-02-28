Corps of Engineers marks completion of outer harbor dredging; says project ends early, under budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is marking a milestone today, Feb. 28–completion of the dredging of the outer harbor. It is part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP).

About 20 miles of channel has been dredged. Enough material to fill 675,000 dump trucks has been removed. The Corps showed reporters the dredge ship which has been working out in the ocean. They say the outer harbor contract is ending a bit early and somewhat under budget.

SHEP is designed to allow larger ships to enter the Port of Savannah. The entire harbor is being deepened from 42 to 47 feet.

The next step is to begin dredging 20 miles of the inner harbor (the Savannah River.)