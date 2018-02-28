Community Corner: Savannah teen earns top spot at national weightlifting competition, makes USA’s junior world team

Local non-profit, Performance Initiatives has been educating and mentoring young people in our community for more than a decade through athletics and fitness– specifically weightlifting.

It’s a program that has gained national and international attention.

The latest accomplishment— happened just last week when 17-year-old Carlos Millen, an ambassador for PI, earned the top spot in the 2018 USA Weightlifting National Junior Championships in Spokane, Washington. Now, he’s ready to take on the world as a member of Team USA’s Jr. Worlds Squad.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with Carlos.

Watch his performance at the Junior Nationals here.

For more information on Performance Initiatives, visit: