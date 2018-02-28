City steps up to help LaGrange police dog with cancer

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — After six years of service, K9 Rik is retiring after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois will be taken care of by his handler of four years Sgt. Clayton Bryant.

“As hard as he works he recognized that… he came over and sat down right beside me. His desire to work was out-weighed by his loyalty to me,” Bryant said.

Rik is said to be responding well to treatment for his lymphoma — but it comes at a cost.

To help out the beloved dog, the City of LaGrange has agreed to pay for all treatments needed to help.