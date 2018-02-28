Celebrity appraisers to visit Savannah

You have a chance this weekend to learn the history of your family heirlooms or see how much they may be worth — from celebrity appraisers.

It’s part of the Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend. These “verbal valuations” are happening Saturday, March 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The location is Cranmer Hall on Charlton Street – right across from St. John’s Church.

Two of the appraisers are from the hit PBS Series “Antiques Roadshow.”

It will cost you $15 for a half-hour time slot which will allow for four verbal appraisals. You must make an appointment and there are only about 100 slots. Click here to be directed to the event’s website.

The money raised will go toward the ongoing restoration of the Green-Meldrim House furniture collection. It was recently acquired by St. John’s from a Green family descendant in France. It was the furniture that was in the house when General William Tecumseh Sherman stayed there at the end of the Civil War.

Here’s the story about the collection aired previously by WSAV: