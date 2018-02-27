Video: Dramatic K9 takedown caught on body cam

PASCO COUNTY, Florida — A dramatic K9 takedown was caught on body camera video in Florida after a suspect allegedly dragged the dog through the woods as it bit down onto his arm.

In the video from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shot Saturday, you can see the suspect take off into the woods after crashing during a stolen vehicle pursuit.

The K-9, ‘Shep’ is close behind.

After losing sight of his K9 partner, the officer gives chase with one suspect in tow.

When he finally catches up you can see the other suspect out of breath with Shep latched onto his arm. Shep doesn’t let go of the suspect’s arm until he gets the order to do so.

Officials say Shep wasn’t hurt during the takedown.

Shep is one of roughly five K9’s donated to the sheriff’s office by a person who doesn’t want to be identified.