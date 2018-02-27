W Park Ave & Montgomery St closed to 3-vehicle accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at West Park Avenue and Montgomery Street.

East and westbound lanes of the intersection are closed to traffic. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, injuries are involved.

Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene.

No word on when the road will reopen.

WSAV Traffic Map: http://bit.ly/2lf0Fiz

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.