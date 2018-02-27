Beaufort County authorities investigate Burton shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are investigating a shooting on Milledge Village Road off of Broad River Boulevard.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood next to Battery Creek High campus around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

A male victim was found suffering a gunshot wound.

Deputies secured the scene and Emergency Medical Services responded to treat the victim. He is currently being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

BCSO says there was no immediate threat to public safety, but there would be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

As a result, Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy instituted modified lockdowns as a precautionary measure, which were lifted at 3:40 p.m.

Broad River Elementary had already dismissed for the day.

According to BCSO, deputies believe the subject(s) likely left the shooting by vehicle.

This story is developing. News 3 will keep you updated.