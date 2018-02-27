Savannah State President addresses deadly shooting for the first time

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — A deadly shooting on Savannah State’s campus is forcing officials to change how they keep students safe. It happened Saturday afternoon near university commons. For the first time Tuesday evening University President, Dr, Cheryl Davenport Dozier held a press conference to address the recent violence.

Dozier says, “prevention of crime safety and security on our campus is our number one goal. our students are our most valuable asset.” She adds their technology is what led police to an arrest, in less than 12 hours after the murder. Technology, put in place by the Campus Police Chief James Barnwell, when he was hired two years ago.

“He introduced new technology license plate readers mobile and stationary and we changed the traffic flow on campus to have a faster response in situations of emergencies,” Dozier says. “We added body camera for officers, the local 911 have linked with Savannah State to provide faster response.”

Dozier says the license plate readers and security cameras were used in the investigation this weekend. But, student leaders who were in attendance say it’s about more than equipment.

“We can’t just depend on the safety of our campus solely from the police department. Some of that has to come from the student body in itself,” Student Chief Justice Officer, Malik Bradley says.

The mother of Saturday’s shooting victim Kaleel Clarke was at the meeting and said campus police still aren’t doing enough to protect everyone on campus.

“The problem was he wasn’t safe as a visitor on this campus at that time. So I don’t know what you will come up with better to try to prevent it from happening to any other parent.” She says, “that was my fifth son and he was the fifth victim on the campus and he’s gone. So I need to be able to know that in the future no other son or 6th victim is taken.”

The President tells News 3 there is still limited access on campus for as long as the chief feels that it is necessary. The University has also enforced a curfew and are asking local law enforcement agencies to increase security.