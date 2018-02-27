Reoccurring violence at Savannah State calls for concern

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Access is still limited on Savannah State’s campus Monday night following a deadly shooting Saturday in broad daylight. As of now LaRoche Avenue is the only point of entry if you have identification. News 3 had a chance to speak to a few students once they returned to campus Monday to new restrictions.

“This is not the first time that this has happened and this is a big situation that keeps happening and keeps reoccurring,” Jalen Holmes says.

Before something like this happens again students like Shanetrice Leonard wants answers to the violence.”What can we do to enforce it, what can we do to better our university from then on,” Leonard said.

Those are questions many students at the university are asking just days after a shooting that leaves 20-year-old Kaleel Clarke dead and Phillip Burke behind bars facing murder charges. As Holmes mentioned this isn’t the first case of violence on campus.

In 2015, Christopher Starks, a junior at the time was shot and killed in the student union. “Christopher Starks’ death we believe was preventable if there were adequate and reasonable security measures in place at Savannah State University,” Shean Williams, Starks family attorney says.

In 2013, a 24-year-old Paige Bullard was raped on campus by a 40-year-old serial rapist. She shared her story only with News 3 after winning a multi-million dollar civil case against the university. But she told us no amount of money could erase what happened.

“I absolutely think this could have been prevented. I walk the campus before and I walk the campus after. Even after there are no security guards walking,” she said.

That’s when campus police created a new safety app called “live safe.”It allows students to contact emergency responders if they feel threatened. Police say this time around it worked. Campus Police Chief James Barnwell says a tip reported through the app led authorities right to the suspected gunman.