Police investigate threat found at Richmond Hill High School

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they are ‘very seriously’ looking into a threat found at Richmond Hill High School on Monday afternoon.

Bryan County Schools and the Richmond Hill Police Department both say they are aware of the threatening statement and are working to provide additional security measures at the high school.

A photo of the written statement saying, “I’m done don’t come to school the 28th or they’ll be consequences … I warned you,” is circulating across various social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Bryan County Schools released the following statement:

A picture of a threatening statement written on a bathroom stall found late yesterday afternoon at RHHS is now circulating on social media. School officials are aware of the threat. Please know any threat directed at our students, staff or school will not be tolerated. RHHS administration along with the Richmond Hill Police Department are actively investigating the threat and providing additional security measures. If you have any information about the threat, please contact Richmond Hill Police Department or school officials at RHHS.

Richmond Hill police say they are taking the threat seriously and are keeping close contact with RHHS officials.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact RHPD at 912-756-3712.