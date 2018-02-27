Our Hometown: Eat Fresh & Free at Beach this Thursday!

Every first Thursday of the month, Cope for Change and Beach High School have teamed up to provide fresh fruits and produce free of charge to its school families and friends.

Now, the program is available to everyone in the community.

You’re invited to ‘Eat Fresh & Free at Beach. All you have to do is bring two grocery bags to fill up and enjoy.

A variety of fruits and veggies will be available this Thursday, March 1, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am by the main parking lot of the school– near 48th Street and Hopkins Street.

Get there early to see food demos from HealthMPowers while you wait.