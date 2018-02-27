Houlihan Bridge closed to Ga Hwy 25 traffic for emergency repairs

By Published:

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Ga Route 25 has been closed to traffic at the Houlihan Bridge in Chatham County and will remain closed until further notice. The bridge will remain open to maritime traffic.

According to a release from DOT, the closure is necessary for emergency bridge repairs.

During the closure, a 23-mile detour will be signed as follows:

  • Traffic traveling east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 may use U.S. 17 northbound to I-95 southbound to Georgia Route 21 (Exit 109) southbound to Georgia Route 30 to Georgia Route 25.
  • Traffic west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 north may use Georgia Route 30/Bonnybridge Road             west to Georgia Route 21/Augusta Road north to I-95 north to US 17 south.

Georgia Route 25 will reopen once repairs have been completed.

