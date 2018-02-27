Home sweet home? Ospreys take interest in The Landings Bird Cam nest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some new visitors are making themselves at home on Skidaway Island.

Viewers have been keeping an eye on the featured nest since The Landings Cams were installed back in the summer of 2014.

That year an eagle called the perch home until it flew away and some great horned owls took over to raise a family of their own, according to the Landings Bird Cam website.

For the past two years, eagles, owls and ospreys have checked out the nest, but none have decided to take up residence.

And after Hurricane Matthew, the tree and camera equipment needed some help to keep it all functioning.

But according to avid viewers of the Landings Bird Cam, a pair of ospreys began working on the nest in late January.

7:32 2/25 Male joins the female Osprey at the nest. pic.twitter.com/YwMOI7raX1 — Landings Bird Cam (@LandSavEagleCam) February 25, 2018

They’re hopeful the couple will continue to call it home.

To keep an eye on the progress, check out landingsbirdcam.com or follow along for highlights on Facebook and Twitter.

Landings Bird Cam (funded by Skidaway Audubon, The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and others) is a 24/7 camera above a nest on Skidaway Island in Savannah.