Hilton Head increasing beach patrols this summer to combat teen drinking

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — February brought record warm temperatures, and in the Lowcountry, some teens are already enjoying time at the beach.

The problem is what they are bringing with them — alcohol.

In general, “the town ordinance prohibits the consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages on our beaches in Hilton Head Island,” said Brian Hulbert, the town’s staff attorney.

He said it’s because of the island’s popularity, rated number one in the United States by Travel and Leisure.

“That’s one of the reasons we don’t allow alcohol on the beach, because it’s a family-friendly beach, and we want to keep it to where it’s enjoyed by all the families and it’s a peaceful beach for everyone to enjoy,” said Hulbert.

A group of teenagers was on Coligny Beach Sunday and appeared to be drinking with open containers.

News 3 confirmed some are in high school.

“Underage drinking is prohibited everywhere in the state, it doesn’t matter if it’s on the beach, or in the town or anywhere,” Hulbert said.

But with lifeguards not on duty until April, beaches are monitored by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Town’s Code Enforcement.

“Code Enforcement will patrol several times a week, we’ll do it more often in high season during the summer of course because there’s more people there,” Hulbert said. “The Sheriff’s Office is probably daily where they’re out there patrolling, but it’s not everywhere all day long.”

After a couple hours, BCSO deputies walked the beach and many of those kids dispersed.

Bob Bromage with the sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies patrol beaches every day and night by car and foot. He also said in summer, school resource officers help patrol the beaches as well.

A fine for drinking on the beach could be up to $500 dollars.