Glynn Co Police: Man in critical condition in head-on crash, charges pending

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Glynn County Police Department, on Monday Feb. 26 at about 11:30 a.m. police and emergency medical personnel responded to a head-on traffic crash on Ga 27 near Wages Road.

An investigation revealed 50-year-old Glynn County resident Jeffery Gould was traveling north on Ga 27 in a black Jeep Wrangler when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the southbound lanes.

Sixty-nine year-old Glynn County resident Richard Reyna was traveling south on Ga 27 in a blue Chevrolet Silverado. Gould’s vehicle struck Reyna’s vehicle head-on.

Reyna was transported via helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition, where he remains. Gould was transported via ambulance to the Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus in serious condition.

The investigation continues by the Glynn County Police Department Special Services Division, and multiple charges are

anticipated against Gould.