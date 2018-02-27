Georgia GOP lawmakers want Delta punished for NRA decision

ATLANTA (CNN/AP) — Delta’s decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association has prompted some Georgia Republican lawmakers to question whether the Atlanta-based airline should get a tax cut on jet fuel.

At least four GOP candidates for governor recently condemned Delta for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

One of them, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, called Tuesday for a “sales tax holiday” on guns ammunition.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle first took to Twitter Monday to voice his displeasure with Delta’s decision.

“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with the NRA,” the tweet said, in part.

A half an hour later, Cagle stepped out of his office to reinforce that tweet.

“I’m tired of conservatives being kicked around on our values and it’s time that we stand up and fight and show corporations that conservative values are important,” he said.

The news comes as Delta appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel.

That proposal is part of Gov. Nathan Deal’s larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.

Gov. Deal’s spokeswoman, Jen Ryan, said he had no immediate comment Tuesday on the controversy pitting other top Republicans against one of Georgia’s largest employers.

Over the weekend, Delta tweeted that it was ending its contract of giving discounts to NRA members — a statement that went viral.

Delta tried damage control saying it simply wanted to remain neutral in the public debate over gun control, and that it supported the second amendment.

Finance Committee Chair Chuck Hufstetler said that he thinks the tax cuts will pass, but he was less sure of the jet fuel tax break.

“I think we need to have further discussions on that issue before we move forward,” Hufstetler said. “

Delta said in a news release that the company’s decision “merely confirmed its neutral status” in the national debate over guns.

The Associated Press, WSB-TV (CNN) contributed to this report