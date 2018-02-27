Compensation for Western Union Scam available for victims

ATLANTA (WSAV) — If you lost money via Western Union’s money transfer system within the past 14 years, you might be able to file a claim and get that money back.

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr says a refund program has been set up for consumers who lost money to scammers between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

This follows a settlement with the Western Union company which in January agreed to pay $586 million.

The FTC alleged that fraudsters were able to use Western Union’s money transfer system to get payments from their victims, even though the company was aware of the problem and received hundreds of thousands of complaints.

If you believe you were a victim of this scam, you can file a claim before May 31, 2018, at FTC.gov/WU.