Authorities seek suspect in I-95 high-speed chase

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County authorities need the public’s help finding a suspect involved in a high-speed chase over the weekend.

On Saturday, Michael Waller Jr., 23, led deputies on a chase which began in Flemington, went through Richmond Hill and onto Interstate 95.

Now Waller is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to Chief of Detectives Tracy Jennings, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 84 when it began to pick up speed.

Jennings says the pursuit continued from Leroy Coffer Highway to I-95 southbound. Deputies were able to use the P.I.T. maneuver to end the pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Waller, lost control and flipped into the median wood line, landing on its roof.

As deputies approached the vehicle Waller pointing a rifle out of the vehicle and then tossing it.

Waller was arrested and transported by helicopter to Memorial Health in Savannah to be treated for sustained injuries.

Jennings says Waller remained in the hospital while the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident and decided on charges against him.

But Waller was treated and released from the hospital before authorities were able to charge him.

Waller is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes; standing around 5’7” and weighing 225 lbs.

Anyone with any information on the location of Waller is urged to call Detective Michael Kent Jr. at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555 or after hours at 912-368-3911.

Information related to the incident should be directed to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.