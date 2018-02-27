Alarming increase in Islands car break-ins share common theme

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – At first, he didn’t notice it.

Then as Brian Strode backed out of his Battery Point home on Whitemarsh Island on Friday morning, he saw something eerie.

“Saw that the door was cracked and they had plummaged through the center console it was still lifted up, everything from the center console is sitting in the driver’s seat and then the glove box was opened and it looked like they only went through things that look like they could have had cash in the them,” he said.

His car had been ransacked and while he only a car charger was taken, for him, it was a wake up call.

“Disbelief, feeling like I was a victim but because it was my own fault,” Strode said. “I did not lock my vehicle that night. Her vehicle was locked, mine was not.”

Strode joins a growing number of car break-ins on the Islands.

The Chatham County Police Department reports in a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday, 16 separate cases of illegal vehicle entering were reported to the Islands Precinct. Three resulted in stolen firearms.

Of the 16 cases, CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley says, every single car was unlocked.

“Please lock your vehicles,” Hadley says. “These windows were not broken, they were not crow barred, they were not smashed, these were all unlocked vehicles, that were entered and handguns in a unlocked vehicle is not a good idea.”

Strode says, as a father, the break-ins have him concerned for his children’s safety.

“It’s happening everywhere,” he said. “You don’t know if they are residents of the island but everybody has this false belief that living out here keeps you safe and you’re not prone to crime but that’s far from the truth.”

He told News 3 he never plans to leave his truck unlocked again.

“I know the neighbors are probably a little annoyed with how many times I beep my truck at night but I talked to a neighbor across the street and she said, ‘I’d rather hear that then hear you’re a victim again,'” he said.

Hadley told News 3 while there is some surveillance footage in connection with the break-ins, there isn’t a solid suspect, or suspects, description.

“If you see something out of the ordinary, call the police, don’t put it on social media first, don’t go tell your next door neighbor, call the police,” Strode said.