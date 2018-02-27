After 26 years, southside Kroger to close on March 23

Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — t’s been a Southside centerpiece of shopping for 26 years, but on Monday Feb. 26,  Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced plans to close its 14010 Abercorn Street location on March 23.

According to a release from the company, “the store has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.”

The company says all 120 associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations and Kroger representatives will meet with associates to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.


 

