5 candidates vie for seat of former SC lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Five candidates are seeking the South Carolina House seat left vacant when former majority leader Rick Quinn resigned in December and pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Republican voters in Lexington County were choosing among a crowded field in Tuesday’s primary.

The candidates include attorney and former legislative staffer Joel Deason; Lexington District One school board member Anne Marie Eckstorm Green; small businessman and former hairdresser Alan Ray; attorney Michael Weaver; and fitness center owner Chris Wooten.

If no one gets a majority in Tuesday’s voting, a runoff between the top two candidates will be held March 13.

The special election is May 1. There is no Democrat candidate and a Libertarian candidate was denied the party’s nomination after he was charged with threatening some students.