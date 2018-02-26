Will Smith helps Bluffton teen with ‘promposal’

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton teenager got some superstar help asking his girlfriend to their high school prom.

The Island Packet shared a video from 17-year-old Andrew Mooney who recruited actor, producer and musician, Will Smith, for help.

The Hilton Head Christian Academy student shared the video to Instagram on Saturday night for his girlfriend, Ashley Felder, to come across as a surprise.

“Hey, Ashley! What’s up? I’m here, you know, Andrew seems to be a pretty nice guy,” Smith said in the video. “And, you know, he wanted me to ask you to prom.”

He quickly clarified, “Not with me,” as Mooney chimed in “I’m gonna take you to prom.”

“Yes, he wants to take you to prom,” Smith said. “So, you know, he seems like a nice guy. I can only vouch for today, but he was great. Hope you guys have fun at prom!”

Mooney took his phone back from Smith saying, “Yeah, we’re gonna have a good time at prom. Thanks!”

According to The Island Packet, Ashley said yes!

“It was the most amazing thing!” she told the paper. “Andrew is unbelievably good to me. I don’t think there is a better way to get asked to prom than being asked by Will Smith himself.”

So you may be wondering — how did Andrew meet Will Smith?

He told The Island Packet his father works in the film production industry — and wouldn’t go into detail.

Smith has been in the Savannah area filming Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen.

According to IMDB, it’s a story of “an over-the-hill hitman” who faces a “younger clone of himself.”

Story info via The Island Packet, local newspaper for the Lowcountry