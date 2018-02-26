Tybee imposes ban on open air drinking, loud music for 2 weekends

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — For the second year in a row, Tybee Island city leaders have passed a controversial alcohol ban that will go into effect two weekends in April.

Last week, by a vote of five to one, City Council approved a ban on open air drinking and loud music for the weekends of April 14th and April 21st. One of those weekends is usually when thousands of beach goers go to Tybee Island for Orange Crush.

Mayor Jason Buelterman told News 3 he’d hoped to impose that ban during spring break in March as well. “What I had wanted to do is impose alcohol restrictions on the week on spring break for most colleges locally which is

March 12- 16,” he said. “And then also to impose them on whatever dates Orange Crush is scheduled for.”

The council only agreed to enforce the ban for the two weekends in April. Barry Brown was the only councilman to vote against it.