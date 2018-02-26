Trump promises to ban bump stocks, arm teachers to prevent massacres

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Trump on Monday promised to make school safety a top priority.

“Bump stocks, we’re writing that out, I’m writing that out myself,” said President Trump.

The president promised to act on guns if Congress won’t and revealed he met with NRA leaders over the weekend.

“Don’t worry about the NRA, they’re on our side,” Mr. Trump said. “Half of you are so afraid of the NRA, there’s nothing to be afraid of. And you know what, if they’re not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That’s OK,” he added. “They’re doing what they think is right, but sometimes we’re going to have to be very tough and we’re going to have to fight them.”

The NRA is rejecting the president’s idea to raise the legal age for buying guns but backing his controversial plan to arm teachers, a non-starter for some governors.

“I’ve listened to the 1st-grade teachers who don’t want to be pistol-packing 1st-grade teachers,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Meanwhile, the president is slamming the deputy who did not go inside the school to confront the gunman, saying he would have done differently.

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump said.

Members of Congress returned to work for the first time since the Parkland shooting — with no new bills on the table.

The father of one Florida victim is pleading with lawmakers to forget the idea of arming teacher.

“It will not make our children safer, it would have killed more kids,” said Fred Guttenberg who lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting.

And back in Florida, teachers returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland to prepare for classes to resume as normal on Wednesday.

