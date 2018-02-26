Students too scared to return to Nigeria school after 110 girls seized in raid

The Associated Press Published:
This image taken from video shows the exterior of Government Girls Science and Tech College in Dapchi, Yobe State, Nigeria on Thursday Feb. 22, 2018. Parents in northern Nigeria say more than 100 girls are still missing three days after suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked their school. The announcement comes after government officials in Yobe state acknowledged that some 50 young women remained unaccounted for in the Monday evening attack. (AP Photo)

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) – Frightened students are staying away from the school in northern Nigeria where Boko Haram extremists seized 110 girls in a raid a week ago.

The Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi in Yobe state had been closed following the attack that reminded many of Boko Haram’s kidnapping of 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok in 2014.

Teachers resumed classes Monday but students were absent.

One parent, Mohammed Mele, says his two children are too scared to return. Another parent says they are looking for a new school for their children.

Yobe state education commissioner Mohammed Lamin says students are still going through trauma and the school will reopen when “frayed nerves cool down.”

Nigeria’s government for the first time Sunday acknowledged that 110 girls remain missing.

