SC churches vandalized with satanic messages, derogatory comments about Billy Graham

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WYFF) — Two Upstate churches were vandalized with derogatory messages about late evangelist Billy Graham over the weekend.

Pastor Sarah Sircy of Life Spring Community Church said she arrived Sunday morning to find graffiti on the sign out front and the phrase –“Go with the devil” written in Spanish.

Sircy said the suspect also spray painted on the side of the building, “To hell with Billy Graham. We venerate satan. We love him.”

She said the congregation circled around a graffitied sign, prayed, and held part of their service there.

“It’s sad and disheartening, but I think it’s where he is and how things are going are bigger than any hatred that could be expressed through words,” Sircy said.

At the Pentecostal Church of God, a similar message was written saying “down with Billy Graham, the devil lives.”

“I was surprised because I didn’t expect to see something like that on our church,” Pastor Edgardo Vega said about vandalism at the church on Piedmont Highway. “I don’t know what is going on, who is doing this, but I hope this stops.”

Sunday’s vandalism comes after similar incidents occurred last month at two other Piedmont churches.

Vandals spray-painted pentagrams on the side of the church and cut down crosses on the front lawn of one church.

Both churches vandalized on Sunday plan to increase security measures. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.