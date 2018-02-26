More companies cut ties with NRA

The Associated Press Published:
In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida, at the Capitol in Washington. Member of Congress return from a 10-day recess under enormous pressure to respond to gun violence after the Parkland high school shooting. Despite a long list of legislative proposals, including many flowing from President Donald Trump, few ideas seem poised for passage. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Latest on companies reassessing and cutting ties with the NRA (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Hearing aid maker Starkey Hearing Technologies is joining other companies that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after the latest school massacre.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, company announced the decision over the weekend, saying it would not renew its discount program offered to NRA members.

U.S. corporations that had partnered with the NRA for years began to distance themselves from the organization after 17 people, mostly students, were shot at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Nearly 20 companies, including Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham, United Airlines, and Delta, have ended NRA partnerships since the shooting.

The NRA has pushed back aggressively, calling the departure of its corporate partners a “shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”

