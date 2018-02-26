Lawyer defends former deputy who didn’t stop shooter

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – The attorney for former Broward County Sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson says accusations are untrue that he acted unprofessionally and cowardly during a school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Speaking for Scot Peterson, lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo said Monday that the one-time school resource officer of the year didn’t go inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because it sounded like the shooting was happening outside the building.

DiRuzzo said in a news release Monday that Peterson is confident he followed procedures and will be exonerated.

Peterson resigned last week after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel accused him of improperly failing to confront the shooter.

Some politicians say Israel needs to go because his office ignored warnings about Nikolas Cruz reported in more than a dozen tipster calls.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran also alleges the sheriff did not properly train Peterson.

