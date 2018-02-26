Hinesville fire captain laid to rest

Related Coverage Hinesville fire captain dies during training session

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Friends, family and fellow firefighters gathered Monday to honor the life of Fire Captain Earnest “Moe” McDuffie.

McDuffie, 51, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, during a physical training session for the Hinesville Fire Department.

He fell unconscious while running at a park and was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center where he passed.

According to the City of Hinesville, McDuffie was with the department since 2001.

Jimal Kinney, a friend of McDuffie who worked with him from 2008 to 2012 remembers him as being a jokester, mentor and avid community member.

“Moe left a big impression on the community — things that he wanted to do, things that he tried to help people with,” Kinney said. “I think there’s a lot of people in the community that will keep that going, so he meant a lot to a lot of people.”

Funeral services for McDuffie were held at Live Oak Church of God with a graveside service at Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery.

Services for Capt. Earnest “Moe” McDuffie View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) (still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)