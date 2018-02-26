Hinesville fire captain laid to rest

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Friends, family and fellow firefighters gathered Monday to honor the life of Fire Captain Earnest “Moe” McDuffie.
McDuffie, 51, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, during a physical training session for the Hinesville Fire Department.
He fell unconscious while running at a park and was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center where he passed.
According to the City of Hinesville, McDuffie was with the department since 2001.
Jimal Kinney, a friend of McDuffie who worked with him from 2008 to 2012 remembers him as being a jokester, mentor and avid community member.
“Moe left a big impression on the community — things that he wanted to do, things that he tried to help people with,” Kinney said. “I think there’s a lot of people in the community that will keep that going, so he meant a lot to a lot of people.”
Funeral services for McDuffie were held at Live Oak Church of God with a graveside service at Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery.
