Hinesville fire captain laid to rest

By Published: Updated:
(still by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Friends, family and fellow firefighters gathered Monday to honor the life of Fire Captain Earnest “Moe” McDuffie.

McDuffie, 51, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, during a physical training session for the Hinesville Fire Department.

He fell unconscious while running at a park and was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center where he passed.

According to the City of Hinesville, McDuffie was with the department since 2001.

Jimal Kinney, a friend of McDuffie who worked with him from 2008 to 2012 remembers him as being a jokester, mentor and avid community member.

“Moe left a big impression on the community — things that he wanted to do, things that he tried to help people with,” Kinney said. “I think there’s a lot of people in the community that will keep that going, so he meant a lot to a lot of people.”

Funeral services for McDuffie were held at Live Oak Church of God with a graveside service at Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery.

Services for Capt. Earnest “Moe” McDuffie

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s