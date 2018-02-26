Hazlehurst police release statement on possible school shooting

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hazlehurst Police Department issued a warning on their Facebook page on Monday morning about a possible school shooting.

According to the post: The Hazlehurst Police Department is aware of information about a possible school shooting. Our investigation into this information has not produced any evidence that it will occur. However, as a precaution there will be extra officers patrolling the schools today

Hazlehurst is located in Jeff Davis County.

We will continue to follow this developing story.