Georgia Southern to host open house at Liberty Campus for high school, transfer students

By Published: Updated:

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — High school students and transfer students interested in attending Georgia Southern University’s Liberty Campus at 175 West Memorial Drive in Hinesville, can get more information at the upcoming open house set for Tuesday.

The Liberty Campus Open House on Feb. 27 is for high school students and transfer students who are interested in attending Georgia Southern University’s Liberty Campus. Students will have an opportunity to speak with admissions, financial aid and current students between 4 and 6 p.m.

Housed in a new, state-of-the-art facility, the Liberty Campus provides special services for military affiliates and dual enrollment options for local high school juniors and seniors. Faculty help students achieve career goals with a variety of courses to help students work toward specific degrees or meet core requirements for more than 100 academic programs. To learn more or to register for this event, visit http://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/liberty-campus/.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s