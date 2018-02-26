Georgia Senate passes resolution to rename ‘Runaway Negro Creek’

ATLANTA, Ga. — Sen. Lester Jackson (D – Savannah), sponsored a Senate resolution to rename Chatham County’s “Runaway Negro Creek” to “Freedom Creek.” The resolution passed the Senate on Feb. 21. The resolution allows for the State to call on the United States Board of Geographic Names to recognize the name change.

According to a release from Sen. Lester Jackson’s office, Jackson said, “This is an important first step towards recognizing that there many symbolic holdovers from Georgia’s antiquated past that need addressing. The time has come for us to finally remove this offensive and culturally insensitive label from a waterway in our community. I am proud of my colleagues in the Senate for recognizing the importance of this issue and I am hopeful that the House and the U.S. Board of Geographic Names will follow.”

The proposed “Freedom Creek” runs along Skidway Island State Park in Chatham County near Savannah. The resolution, known as SR 685, directs the Division of Archives and History of the University System of Georgia to notify the United States Board of Geographic Names and urge them to adopt the new name.

SR 685 has now been sent to the Georgia House of Representatives for consideration.