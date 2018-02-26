Georgia lawmakers weigh gun control proposals

Related Coverage Gun control advocates take aim at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) – Last week, hundreds of gun control advocates rallied outside the Georgia Capitol, calling for new laws to help put an end to mass shootings.

Students staged “die-ins,” mothers confronted lawmakers and activists pledged to vote out any lawmakers who do not enact “sensible” reform.

The annual rally had added relevance as it took place a week after the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Numerous gun bills are up for consideration this legislative session in one of the most gun-friendly states in the nation.

The measures include a Democrat-backed proposal to ban assault weapons as well as a bipartisan push to end the state-mandated “purge” of the names of those involuntarily committed for mental health treatment.