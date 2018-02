SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Derenne Middle School was placed on lockdown for a short time on Monday.

School officials say a ‘called in threat’ prompted the lockdown.

Campus police responded and searched the building, finding no credible threat.

The school has since been cleared and the lockdown has been lifted.

Derenne Middle School is located on the southside of Savannah off of Clinch Street. It is a part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.