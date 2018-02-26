Community Corner: Shelter from the Rain hosts ‘Love Shower’ fundraiser for single moms

February is winding down and one local organization is hoping you’ll show them a little love before the month ends. For the past eight years, Shelter from the Rain has been assisting single mothers and children in need– through acts of kindness that nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with SFTR founder and executive director, Jennifer Graham.

“Love Shower” for Single Mothers

Donation Deadline: Feb. 28

Drop-Off Location

Savannah Church of God

3033 Martin Luther King Blvd.

9 AM – 3 PM

Secretary: 912-232-1212

Shelter From the Rain, Inc.

P.O. Box 24195

Savannah, Georgia 31403

M: 912.232.5860

shelterfromtherain.com