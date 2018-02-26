Chatham County police: Possible kidnapping on West Tahoe Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for three individuals involved in a possible kidnapping.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the kidnapping was reported around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

CCPD says the victim was seen walking along the 100 block of West Tahoe Road (off of Ogeechee) when two suspects in a black Silverado Chevy pulled up.

One suspect jumped out of the truck and forced the victim into the bed of the truck, closing a cover on top of him.

Police say the suspect jumped back into the truck and it drove off south on West Tahoe, turning towards Cottenvale Road.

Victim description:

black male, medium complexion & short hair

approximately 16-years old

estimated to be 5’0” – 5’7” tall, weighing around 150 lbs.

wearing a gray hoodie, light brown pants, sandals

Driver description:

black male with a medium complexion

heavy set, around 240 lbs. and 6’0”

possibly in his 30s

wearing a white shirt and black shorts

Passenger description:

male with light-medium complexion

age: mid-20s

5’6” tall, weighing 130 lbs.

wearing a black shirt and brown pants

Truck description:

late 90s model Silverado Chevy with a king cab

color: black

black cover over the bed of the truck

unknown Georgia tag

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.