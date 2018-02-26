Chatham County police: Possible kidnapping on West Tahoe Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for three individuals involved in a possible kidnapping.
According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the kidnapping was reported around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.
CCPD says the victim was seen walking along the 100 block of West Tahoe Road (off of Ogeechee) when two suspects in a black Silverado Chevy pulled up.
One suspect jumped out of the truck and forced the victim into the bed of the truck, closing a cover on top of him.
Police say the suspect jumped back into the truck and it drove off south on West Tahoe, turning towards Cottenvale Road.
Victim description:
- black male, medium complexion & short hair
- approximately 16-years old
- estimated to be 5’0” – 5’7” tall, weighing around 150 lbs.
- wearing a gray hoodie, light brown pants, sandals
Driver description:
- black male with a medium complexion
- heavy set, around 240 lbs. and 6’0”
- possibly in his 30s
- wearing a white shirt and black shorts
Passenger description:
- male with light-medium complexion
- age: mid-20s
- 5’6” tall, weighing 130 lbs.
- wearing a black shirt and brown pants
Truck description:
- late 90s model Silverado Chevy with a king cab
- color: black
- black cover over the bed of the truck
- unknown Georgia tag
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.