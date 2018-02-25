There’s a new Grand Marshal in town for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH , GA., (WSAV) — The annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is less than three weeks away and thousands are preparing for to pack the streets of downtown Savannah.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee selected Michael Kenny on Sunday as their new grand marshal.

Kenny says he couldn’t be happier to be a part of a tradition that he has given his life to for more than 40 years. “This is a thrill of a lifetime. for Savannah Irish men to hold this responsibility and duty is something I’ve looked forward to my entire life,” he says.

The Grand Marshal possesses leadership qualities within the community. This year the parade committee notified the city a marshal was selected by exposing green smoke.They say it’s to resemble the Vatican when a new pope is chosen. Kenny says he’s overwhelmed by the support he’s received from the Irish community.

“The things that get you here is the things that you do in the community,” Kenny said. But this is nothing new he’s been a part of this Irish family most of his life with his father serving as the grand marshal in 1978. He’s also been on the committee since 1976.

“We grew up with it from our parents they brought us into this thing. it was just a way of family get together,” he said. The same way he looked up to his father- his son Rudy stood by his side to congratulate him once he was selected.

“I think it’s the greatest honor our family has gotten in a very long time and i’m more than happy to be a part of it. He’s my hero my dad is my hero,” Rudy Kenny says.

Now Kenny says there is a long road ahead to properly paint the town green.