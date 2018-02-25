Pet of the Week: Marble

This is Marble, she’s just about 2 years old and a caramel colored cutie. We think she’s a mix of possibly Plott Hound with a touch of Shar Pei because of her wrinkles and she’s soft like a lab.

She a rescue from Fort Stewart where she lived with kids, two other dogs, and two bunnies. She is fully house trained and kennel trained. She walks excellent on a leash and is super well behaved and calm. Her favorite thing is to be with humans and to chill out. She loves to sun herself and go for walks. She is eager to please and loves to give kisses.

Because of how great she does on a leash, she would do well in an apartment or townhouse.

We are looking for her forever home or for a foster home until her perfect home comes along. Currently I’m her baby sitter and I can tell you, she’s a sweetheart and very adaptable to your routine. If you’re looking a canine companion that will be your loyal best friend, than Marble is the girl for you!