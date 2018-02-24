Billy Graham procession heading to Charlotte today

By Published:
FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The Rev. Billy Graham’s body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at a mountain chapel at the training center operated by his evangelistic association in Asheville and end in the afternoon at Graham’s library in Charlotte.

Crowds are expected to watch the procession pass through the town of Black Mountain as it leaves the training center on its way to the interstate. Graham often shopped in Black Mountain, next to the community of Montreat where he maintained his home.

Authorities in North Carolina’s largest city, where Graham grew up, are also making preparations with designated viewing areas for well-wishers for when the procession ends there.

