VIDEO: Chatham County Marine Patrol rescues dolphin from line

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine patrol units hit the waters to help keep Chatham County residents safe — but every so often that includes our marine friends.

On Friday, Sgt. Danny Walker with Chatham County Marine Patrol was out on patrol when he came across a dolphin stuck in the line.

Luckily, he was able to free the dolphin and send him on his way.

“Thank you, Sergeant Walker, for taking care of our marine creatures!” CCMP posted on their Facebook page.

CCMP is under the control of the Chatham County Police Department and patrols over 600 square miles of waterways in the area.