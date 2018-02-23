SC govt agency says staffer fired after profane Trump tweet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s public health agency says an employee has been fired after posting a profanity-laced message critical of President Donald Trump.

A tweet posted Wednesday from the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s official account called Trump a “tool,” modified by an expletive and had #ParklandStudentsSpeak attached.

Since last week’s deadly shooting, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have spoken out in favor of gun control.

Agency spokesman Tommy Crosby told The Associated Press on Friday the employee intended to tweet from a personal account.

Crosby wouldn’t confirm if agency chief spokesman Tim Kelly was still employed. Kelly told the State he didn’t think an employee was responsible.

Following an open-records request from the AP, Crosby took over media communications. Messages to Kelly have gone unanswered.