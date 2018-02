THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — On Feb. 24, the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia will partner with Thunderbolt Fire Department to install free smoke alarms with the town of Thunderbolt.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the fire department at 2702 Mechanics Ave. and begin to go to homes in town to offer free smoke alarm installation.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For alarms, call 912-354-3892. If you would like to volunteer, email: jessie.smith@redcross.org