Police seek to ID person of interest in Wilmington Island entering auto cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There have been numerous entering auto reports made by residents in the Wilmington Island area this week, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Authorities say it appears that all of the cars had been left unlocked at the time of entry.

Firearms were reported stolen from vehicles that were entered.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying the man pictured above.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

CrimeStoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.

CCPD would also like to remind everyone to lock their cars at all times. They suggest removing all valuables, such as firearms, from vehicles.