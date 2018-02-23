Our Hometown: Rape Crisis Center hosts Red Velvet Cake Festival & Prom Dress Drive

Which chef has the best red velvet cake?

You be the judge.

Next week, you can satisfy your sweet tooth for a great cause.

Join the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire for the 2nd annual Red Velvet Festival and Prom Dress Drive.

The benefit begins 5:30 Tuesday, February 27, at St. John the Mighty Fortress on E. DeRenne Avenue.

Admission is $10.

Bring a new or gently used prom dress and get in free.

All proceeds go to the Rape Crisis Center. Dresses will be donated to the 6th Annual House of Prom– an event that gives high school girls a chance to buy an affordable gown.

For more information, call: 912-233-3000.