Nine Line Apparel honors Parkland shooting victims with limited t-shirt design

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When tragedy hit the Parkland community, the impact was felt around the country.

Right here in The Hostess City, one clothing company is standing by their motto “We’ve Got Your Six” to give back to the shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nine Line Apparel has launched a limited ‘Parkland Strong’ design to support the families and victims at Stoneman Douglas High.

In coordination with the non-profit organization, Broward Education Foundation, all of the funds raised from the t-shirt sales will be donated.

“At times like these, we rally. We do what we can to make a difference,” said CEO and Co-Founder CPT Tyler Merritt in a news release. “It’s not about turning a profit. It’s about doing what’s right and remembering those who are no longer with us.”

The two-week design sale is underway and ends on March 7. Production and shipping will begin on March 14.

For more information on the t-shirt sale, visit here.